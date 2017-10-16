Home Indiana Evansville Officials Discuss Mental Health Issues at Vanderburgh County Jail October 16th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Lieutenant Governor Crouch met with Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding for a tour of the facility to discuss problems around the jail.

According to Crouch, about one in five Hoosiers are affected with a mental illness. Officials met at the Vanderburgh County Jail to discuss issues aimed at ensuring a safe and effective facility for inmates and the public.

“Anybody who has worked around people with severe mental illness is very challenging, it’s very stressful, it’s very volatile and it’s time consuming. We have very minimal staffing to run the jail each day and when you compound it having to deal with a mentally ill person it’s very tough,” says Wedding.

Wedding says he would like to see the jail provide rehabilitation services to those suffering with drug addiction.

Officials will meet again later this month to discuss more options on how to deal with inmates who have mental issues. They hope to have a plan in place to address the situation by the end of the year.



Comments

comments