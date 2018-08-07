Home Indiana Officials Discuss Future Plans For Dubois County Jail August 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Dubois County Jail Commission handed findings to County Commissioners for future jail plans. The jail committee is looking at three different options to help improve the facility.

One of the options is a new and bigger $20 million jail that can house 250 to 300 inmates. Jail committee members tell 44News the facility is overcrowded and something needs to be done.

Other options include creating a bigger probation facility or even expanding the current judicial center to include the jail and probation center. This was handed over to the Dubois County Commission and they’re bound by law to follow up with a study on their findings.

Jail committee members say they don’t know how long the study will take but they’re planning to meet and discuss those plans.

