Officials Clean Up Fuel Spill in Posey County

Officials are cleaning up a massive 40 gallon diesel fuel spill in Posey County.

Around 9PM Tuesday Night Marathon fuel officials detected a pressure drop in one of their fuel lines. They immediately contacted Posey County officials to find the source of the fuel leak. Today officials were on scene cleaning up the fuel and pinpointing where the leak originated.

After the smell of fuel permeated the air it was discovered fuel had leaked along Copperline Road over Big Creek, just north of Mount Vernon.

Posey County EMA Director Larry Robb immediately made calls to both the state and the Indiana Department of Environment Management.

“That line comes from the refinery in Robinson, IL, crosses the Wabash River in Gibson, Co, then that line turns south and comes to the finished product terminal in Mount Vernon.”

Indiana Department of Environment Management and Department of Natural Resources Officials were all on scene as well.

Crews had to set booms to collect the fuel and clean up the scene.

Officials stress there was never any danger to area homes.

Robb said, “There is no drinking water communities, that use water from the rivers effected, because Mount Vernon is the only community that gets their water out of the river, and they get it out of the Ohio, New Harmony, Poseyville and the others get theirs from wells in the ground.”

The spill is contained and officials are working to complete their response.

44News reached out to Marathon officials who declined to talk on camera. They have a command center set up in New Harmony and will remain there until the fuel is cleaned up.

