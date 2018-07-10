Home Illinois Officials Charge 2 Juveniles With Stealing Guns And Ammunition July 10th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

The White County Sheriff’s Office says it has solved a Sunday burglary.

Deputies arrested two juveniles and charged them with theft. Investigators say the two broke into two houses Sunday in Crossville, Illinois. Among the items they are accused of stealing include an AR 15 style rifle, a shotgun, a Rossi .357 piston, an S&W .22 caliber pistol, and 14 boxes of ammunition. They are also accused of taking one glass smoking pipe and a cannabis grinder.

The names of the juveniles have not been released. They were taken to the juvenile detention facility in Franklin County.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments