Officials Charge 2 Juveniles With Stealing Guns And Ammunition
The White County Sheriff’s Office says it has solved a Sunday burglary.
Deputies arrested two juveniles and charged them with theft. Investigators say the two broke into two houses Sunday in Crossville, Illinois. Among the items they are accused of stealing include an AR 15 style rifle, a shotgun, a Rossi .357 piston, an S&W .22 caliber pistol, and 14 boxes of ammunition. They are also accused of taking one glass smoking pipe and a cannabis grinder.
The names of the juveniles have not been released. They were taken to the juvenile detention facility in Franklin County.