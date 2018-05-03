Home Indiana Officials Break Ground on OCU Boulevard Commons Complex May 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The ground is broken on a new commons complex coming to Oakland City University. Thursday morning city and university officials gathered in hard hats with their shovels.

Weather, unfortunately, forced the majority of the event inside. This project at OCU is part of Indiana’s regional cities campaign.

The Boulevard Commons Project received $2.2 million in state funding through regional cities. The project will serve a two-fold purpose.

OCU President Dr. Ray G. Barber says, “This new development will add new student housing for our students to help us be better prepared for the future of-of the new generations of students who will be coming on the campus. Also, it’ll allow us to assist the community by adding retail space/new businesses in our town.”

Construction is expected to be wrapped up by July 2019 so students can move in for next year’s fall semester.



