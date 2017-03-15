Officials Bid on Hosting the NCAA’s ‘First Four’ Games in Evansville

While the NCAA’s ‘First Four’ gets underway local officials say they’re trying to get the first four games to come to Evansville. Officials say they’re ready to bid on hosting the games, and right now, they’re awaiting word from the NCAA. This year, the games are being played in Dayton, Ohio.

An Evansville sports corp representative says Evansville has the facilities to host ‘the first four,’ and that the city could reap huge benefits.

Evansville Sports Corp. Jason Sands said the city will find out how it fared in the bid next month. He says it will be hard to pull the games from Dayton, but that he is confident Evansville is more than capable.

