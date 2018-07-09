It’s Official. Beshear Is Running For Governor

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear wants a promotion.

Beshear says serving as Attorney General of the Commonwealth is an honor, but he says Frankfort is broke, and he wants to fix it. Those were Beshear’s words as he officially declared his candidacy for Governor in the 2019 race. If he wins the primary, Beshear would likely face incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.

Beshear selected a relative political unknown as his running mate. She is Jacqueline Coleman. Coleman is an assistant principal in Nelson County. She ran for the state house several years ago, but she lost to the incumbent.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

