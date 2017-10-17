Home Kentucky Henderson Officials Authorize Bid Submissions On Water Street Property In Henderson October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

There are still no answers on what the city of Henderson wants to do with a building at 212 North Water Street.

The building was declared a surplus property by the state of Kentucky. It previously housed an employment office.

Officials met to hash out the issue, but didn’t come up with a concrete plan.

Some want to use the building for government, but others said they’re open to selling the property.

Officials plan to meet again next Tuesday to continue the discussion. It will be on the third floor of the Municipal Building at 5:30 p.m.

The deadline to submit sealed bids to the state is Friday, October 20th.

Comments

comments