Officials Announce Partnership to Advance Southwest Indiana’s Economy

In Daviess County, officials announce a partnership they say will help advance southwest Indiana’s economy.

Monday, representatives from Purdue University, the Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center and the Westgate Authority in Odon met to talk commercialization, start-up development and education.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Radius Indiana are also part of the initiative along with IU and the University of Southern Indiana.

The officials on hand for Monday’s announcement say the collaboration will spur more economic development in our area.

