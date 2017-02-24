Official Reaction To Evansville Police Merit Commission Hearing

Evansville Police Department have released their reaction to the Police Merit Commission Hearing. The Merit Commission was proceeding over the cases of three EPD Officers stemming from an incident in October 2016. Mark Decamps and Nick Henderson were facing termination, while Sergeant Kyle Kassel was looking at a demotion to patrolman. All three were also suspended for 21 days. The merit board came down with the decision to not terminate or demote any of the officers. Officer Henderson retained his 21 day suspension, Officer Decamps had his suspension reduced to 7 days, and Sergeant Kassel will receive full pay for the 21 days he spent suspended. The recommended punishment was brought forth by Police Chief Billy Bolin – he released a statement through EPD today.

Comments

comments