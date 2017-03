Official Information On the White-Posey-Gibson EF3 Tornado From NWS

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PADUCAH KY

257 PM CST FRI MAR 03 2017

..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…

..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….

..REMARKS..

0954 PM TORNADO 4 NE CARMI 38.13N 88.12W

02/28/2017 WHITE IL NWS STORM SURVEY

*** 1 FATAL, 2 INJ *** EF-3 TORNADO. MAX WIND 152 MPH.

PATH LENGTH 44.6 MILES. MAX WIDTH 440 YARDS. BEGAN 4.2

MILES NE OF CARMI,IL AND CAME TO AN END 1.3 MILES SSE OF

OAKLAND CITY, IN. DURATION 51 MINUTES. 35 STRUCTURES

DAMAGED/DESTROYED IN WHITE CNTY ILLINOIS. ONE HOME

DAMAGED IN GREAT TRI-STATE TORNADO. 106 STRUCTURES

DAMAGED/DESTROYED IN GIBSON CNTY INDIANA.

