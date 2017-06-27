Offices For I-69 River Crossing Project Opens

Offices for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project officially open today.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held on both sides of the river with the first in Evansville.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on tap with INDOT and I-69 project team members.

Road officials stressed the importance completing I-69 and Bridgelink officials have said they expect to break ground on the I-69 bridge in 2020.

The office located on Evansville’s east side will mainly serve as a place for research.

A second office opened in Kentucky this afternoon Henderson Mayor Steve Austin was there for that ribbon cutting.

Comments

comments