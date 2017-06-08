Officers Say Victim Had No Connection With Murderer

20-year-old Deryan Cook is being help without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Officer took Cook into custody in connection to the shooting and death of Jamie Baker.

The report that details Cook’s arrest say authorities were tipped off by a man who saw Cook Monday morning after the shooting.

The informant identified the suspect to police by the street name “Doc”. In cook’s initial hearing the defendant told Judge Pigman he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time, that wasn’t me.”

Baker was walking with someone else early Monday morning when the suspect shot her the 19 hundred block of Cass Avenue.

Police say the shooting appears to be random and the victim had no connection her murderer.

Autopsy results show she was shot in the back.

Cook will be back in court June 13th.

