Officers Raising Money for Special Olympics with 'Cops on a Coop' December 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro law enforcement will be raising money for the Kentucky Special Olympics. Officers plan to achieve this by taking part in Cops on a Cop.

Officers from various law enforcement agencies will roost themselves atop a store to raise donations benefitting the Special Olympics.

Donations will be accepted next Saturday, December 15th from 8 a.m. to 6 pm.

It’s all happening at the Chick-Fil-A on Fredericka Street in Owensboro.

