Officers Provide Civilian Training Against Active Threats

Some of the area’s finest are training civilians on how to respond to an active threat as part of an upcoming seminar.

LawMan Security and Consulting is hosting the event. The class takes active law enforcement and SWAT officers off the streets and puts them in a classroom setting to teach everyday people what to do in case of an active threat.

Officers say the training is often eye-opening for participants. The class touches on ways to keep you and your family safe and what to expect from police.

Already, dozens of members of the Evansville chapter of the Well Armed Women’s Club will be in attendance.

The class is this Saturday at Party Central in Evansville from 8am to noon. The class is $50 a person. Members of the Women’s Club get a $5 discount.

To sign up, visit realpolicerealprotection.com.

At the event, there will also be an announcement about new training coming to the area.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments