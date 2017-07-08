44News | Evansville, IN

Officers Continue Search for Missing Fisherman

July 8th, 2017 Indiana

Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing the search for a man who went missing while fishing near the Falls of the Ohio State Park.

Authorities say 41-year-old Marcus “Shawn” Williams of Jeffersonville, Indiana went missing Friday.

Shortly after noon Friday, a call came in reporting two people in distress.

When emergency crews arrived one fisherman had already been rescued by a bystander.

Multiple agencies are searching the water and shore for the victim.

 

 

