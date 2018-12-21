Officer Suspended for Theft of Rifle in Personal Vehicle

A Henderson County police officer is suspended for the theft of a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

Back in November, Henderson Police Department Officer Lucas Meredith had his automobile stolen from at his home in northeast Evansville.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol rifle and 10 magazines of ammunition were stolen.

Meredith was found guilty by the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners for violating HPD policy and failing to file a police report.

He is being suspended without pay for four months. An $800 annual reduction pay for 2019 was also issued.

Due to Meridith’s right to appeal, the HPD and the City of Henderson refused to make any further comments.

