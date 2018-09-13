Home Kentucky Officer Sentenced after Illegally Arresting Victim September 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A former sergeant with the Providence, Kentucky Police Department has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

This sentencing comes after a jury found William Dukes guilty of arresting a victim with the knowledge that he did not have probable cause to believe the victim had committed a crime.

The jury heard evidence presented in court that when the victim called the Providence Police Department to complain about Dukes, Dukes responded by threatening to arrest him if he called back again. The victim then called the local sheriff’s office and the Kentucky State Police. When Dukes became aware of these additional calls, he drove to the victim’s home in the middle of the night, without a warrant, to arrest him.

Police say Dukes arrived at the victims home at 1:00AM. When the victim went back inside their home claiming they did nothing wrong, Dukes tased, pepper sprayed, and hit the victim which leaving them with a broken nose.

According to police, Dukes then handcuffed the victim and charged him with four crimes. One of these charges included property damage due to the victim’s blood from their broken nose getting onto Duke’s police uniform.

The jury convicted Dukes of willfully violating the victim’s constitutional rights, and found that the offense involved the use of a dangerous weapon or resulted in bodily injury.

“Police officers have a duty to protect the rights of members of their communities and safeguard them from harm or injury,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore. “Dukes abused his authority as a law enforcement officer by illegally arresting his victim and also by inflicting unwarranted physical harm, and the Justice Department held him responsible.”

After serving his 42 month sentence, Duke’s will also have three years’ supervised release.

Comments

comments