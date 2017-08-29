Officer-Involved Shooting Update, Second Weapon Found at the Scene

55-year-old Ricky Ard is identified as the man who was shot dead outside of the Federal Courthouse. The incident happened around 11:18 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Sycamore Street in downtown Evansville.

Authorities say Ard returned Tuesday morning with a baseball bat and began to break multiple windows at the entrance of the building. A federal officer was injured by flying glass while trying to stop Ard from getting into the building.

Officers attempted to stop Ard using tasers but were ineffective. Two officers then discharged their weapons, killing Ard. SGT. Jason Cullum says, “This wasn’t vandalism this was an individual who was attempting to make entry into the Federal Courthouse by violent means so we want to make sure the public understands that. That this isn’t just an individual with a bat.”

Police can confirm Ard was not armed with a firearm but a second weapon was recovered from the scene.

Police could not confirm if there is an officer body camera footage from this shooting. EPD says if there is, they will work with the prosecutor’s office to determine if it will be released.



