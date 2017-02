Authorities are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Knox County.

This happening around 9P.M. Tuesday night in the Chuckles gas station parking lot off Old Decker Road.

Authorities say they were attempting to serve a felony warrant when the suspect exited his vehicle.

No officers were injured.

The 35-year-old male suspect was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital. Stay with 44 News for updates.

