An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Crawford County following a pursuit. State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed Richard Jackson Wednesday night.

Troopers say Jackson fled from the Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-64. Police say that’s when Jackson got out of his vehicle and confronted deputies.

State Police say the confrontation resulted in Jackson being fatally shot.

ISP is still investigating this incident. No further information is being released at this time.

