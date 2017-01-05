44News | Evansville, IN

Officer Involved Shooting Is Under Investigation In Crawford County

Officer Involved Shooting Is Under Investigation In Crawford County

January 5th, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Crawford County following a pursuit. State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed Richard Jackson Wednesday night.

Troopers say Jackson fled from the Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-64. Police say that’s when Jackson got out of his vehicle and confronted deputies.

State Police say the confrontation resulted in Jackson being fatally shot.

ISP is still investigating this incident. No further information is being released at this time.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.