Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Christian County

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team are investigating a fatal shooting involving a trooper. The suspect fatally shot by a Kentucky State Trooper was identified as 44-year-old Damon Christopher Gayheart.

KSP says they responded to a call Monday at 12:24 a.m., requesting assistance from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department after hearing of a suspicious vehicle complaint.

They say Gayheart was on the intersection of Meacham Road and Greenville Road slumped over the steering wheel.

Officers on the scene discovered the vehicle was stolen from Arkon, Ohio. Officers say Gayheart was uncooperative when approached. A trooper attempted to remove Gayheart from the vehicle but began to flee the scene, a trooper was dragged by the vehicle until he was able to dislodge himself.

Officers pursued Gayheart but for unknown reasons, his vehicle caught fire and become engulfed.

During an interaction at the end of the pursuit, Gayheart was fatally shot by a trooper according to officials.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene by the Christian County Coroner.

