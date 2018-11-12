Officer Injured During Arrest in Henderson

A Henderson man is in jail accused of running from police and hurting an officer while allegedly resisting arrest.

23-year-old Daniel Connell was arrested on outstanding warrants including possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment. He was also charged with fleeing or evading police and harassment.

Officers initially went to a home on Osage Drive to serve warrants to Connell. They say he ran from officers and shoved his mother into a wall, causing minor injury.

HPD says the officer who caught Connell was injured while Connell resisted arrest.

He is being held in the Henderson county jail.

