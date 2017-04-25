Officer Injured in Dixon Shooting

Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting around 3:15 p.m. along Highway 41 in Webster County, near Dixon, Kentucky.

Authorities were serving an arrest warrant on 30-year-old Alex Harvey and 23-year-old Damien Golike. Kentucky police arrested both suspects and sat them in the back of a Clay, Kentucky police car. According to police, Harvey moved his handcuffed hands to the front of his body, crawled to the front of the vehicle and drove it in reverse into a Webster County Sheriff’s Deputy car. An officer attempted to remove Harvey from the vehicle, but was dragged underneath the vehicle. A Kentucky State Police Officer then opened fire in to the Clay, Kentucky vehicle, injuring Harvey and stopping the vehicle.

Harvey was taken to Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky for treatment for a gunshot wound. He is listed in stable condition. The Clay police officer was injured and also taken to a hospital for treatment.



Photos courtesy of Webster County Journal Enterprise.

