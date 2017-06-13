Officer Accused of Insurance Fraud Arrested

An officer of the Indiana State Police is being accused of insurance fraud.

Lucas Zeien of Evansville was arrested after a nearly fourth-month long investigation.

State police say an anonymous top about Zeien divorcing his ex-wife set the investigation in motion.

Zein allegedly didn’t report the change of marital status and update the dependents on his state health insurance.

That meant that his ex-wife and two kids from a previous marriage stayed on the insurance.

Zeien is now on administrative leave without pay.

ISP will also conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

