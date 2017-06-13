44News | Evansville, IN

Officer Accused of Insurance Fraud Arrested

Officer Accused of Insurance Fraud Arrested

June 13th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An officer of the Indiana State Police is being accused of insurance fraud.

Lucas Zeien of Evansville was arrested after a nearly fourth-month long investigation.

State police say an anonymous top about Zeien divorcing his ex-wife set the investigation in motion.

Zein allegedly didn’t report the change of marital status and update the dependents on his state health insurance.

That meant that his ex-wife and two kids from a previous marriage stayed on the insurance.

Zeien is now on administrative leave without pay.

ISP will also conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.