Officer Accused of Insurance Fraud Arrested
An officer of the Indiana State Police is being accused of insurance fraud.
Lucas Zeien of Evansville was arrested after a nearly fourth-month long investigation.
State police say an anonymous top about Zeien divorcing his ex-wife set the investigation in motion.
Zein allegedly didn’t report the change of marital status and update the dependents on his state health insurance.
That meant that his ex-wife and two kids from a previous marriage stayed on the insurance.
Zeien is now on administrative leave without pay.
ISP will also conduct an internal investigation into the matter.