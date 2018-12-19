Home Kentucky Office of AG Curtis Hill Investigating USA Gymnastics December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill confirms his office is investigating USA Gymnastics.

USA Gymnastics has been the subject of numerous lawsuits alleging improper misconduct after Doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison for sexual abuse.

Authorities allege the group should have done more to protect its gymnasts and it failed to report allegations of sex abuse to proper authorities.

USA Gymnastics, which headquartered in Indianapolis, is currently facing decertification by the United States Olympic Committee.

While facing these lawsuits and Decertification as the national governing body of gymnastics, the organization filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Indianapolis on December 5th.

