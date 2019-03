The City of Evansville has begun taking offers for the CVS Pharmacy on North Main Street. Currently, DaVita Dialysis operates from the building.

So far, one bid has been taken into consideration. Warren Investment Group of Evansville offered $178,000 for the building.

The city has 30 days to accept their offer but other offers will be accepted during that time.

There is no word on what will replace the former CVS building.

Comments

comments