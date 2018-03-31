Off-Duty Police Officer Killed In Hopkinsville, Kentucky

A police impersonator shot and killed an office duty police officer in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police were notified of a shooting involving an off-duty Police Officer around 5 o’clock on Thursday afternoon. Mr. Decoursey shot and killed Hopkinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham, 38 years old, of Hopkinsville, KY. Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and two school aged children. Officer Meacham had over 14 years of experience of law enforcement in Christian County. Officer Meacham was transported to Jenny Stuart Medical Center where he later passed.

The suspect fled on foot and then he stole a 1997 White GMC pick-up truck. The Kentucky State Police were later notified by law enforcement in Tennessee that Decoursey is no longer a threat to the public. He was found in Clarksville, Tennessee where he had a brief encounter with local law enforcement. Mr. Decoursey was shot and died from his injuries. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incidents that occurred in Tennessee.

On Friday morning, police officers escorted Meacham’s body fro the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville through downtown Hopskinville to Lamb’s Funeral Home. Officer Meacham’s procession exited through the Pennyrile Parkway on to the bypass, to North Main, to Country club, then onto Lafayette Road and then to the funeral home. A fund has been set up to raise money for Meacham’s family.

The Hopkinsville Police Department has released this statement saying “Our hearts are heavy this morning as we mourn the loss of our brother and friend, Officer Phillip Meacham. We have placed his patrol vehicle in front of the Police Department for citizens to bring flowers, cards or anything else they may want to place on it. We will also be holding a candlelight vigil in the days to follow and will let everyone know when this will be. We ask in the meantime that you continue praying for the Meacham family and all those that are hurting from this loss.”

