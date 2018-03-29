Home Kentucky Off Duty Officer Killed in Traffic Stop March 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A Hopkinsville Police officer has been shot and killed in Christian County, Kentucky by a man pretending to be an officer. According to Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks, the officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Hopkinsville Police say the suspect, 35-year-old James Kenneth Decoursey, tried to pull over a driver. That driver was the off-duty officer.

Shortly after Decoursey initiated the fake traffic stop, he allegedly shot and killed the officer. Decoursey believes to be in a stolen white Chevy pickup truck with Kentucky license plate number 2070GH.

We’ll bring you more as it becomes available.

