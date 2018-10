Home Indiana OCU Women’s Basketball Looking to Build on 2017-18 Finish October 8th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Oakland City women’s basketball team won seven of its last eight games to close out the 2017-18 regular season and started to go back to its roots with a fast-paced offense.

OCU head coach Shayne Ross ran an up-tempo scheme in his first year with the team, but pulled back last season.

However, this year Ross is fully committed to running on all cylinders.

