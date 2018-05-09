Home Indiana OCU Splits NCCAA Regional Championship, Looks for At-Large Bid May 9th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Oakland City softball team made multiple comebacks in the NCCAA Midwest Region tournament while hosting the event Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the biggest comeback came in the first championship game against Belhaven.

OCU lost to the Blazers the day before, but redeemed itself coming out of the loser’s bracket with a 7-6 win.

The Mighty Oaks trailed 5-1, but tied the game on an RBI single from Central High School grad Lauren Stone.

Belhaven took the lead back in the sixth inning, but Breanna Scheberle, a Memorial High School grad, cracked an RBI double to tie the game at 6-6.

Oakland City would take the lead in that inning and go on to win 7-6.

However, the second game did not go the Mighty Oaks way.

OCU erased another large deficit, but could not keep the Blazers at bay in a 10-6 loss.

The Mighty Oaks will now hope for an at-large bid to the NCCAA National Tournament.

