OCU Men’s Basketball Welcomes New Recruits

The Oakland City men’s basketball team made a living off continuity during the 2017-18 season, but at least two freshman will have to join the fray after center Addison Wagler said good-bye to the program.

However, instead of worrying about replacing his 23 points per game, the Mighty Oaks are focusing on getting the younger players involved as much as possible.

Senior forward Logan Worthington told 44Sports that the biggest key to the team’s success last year was knowing where everybody wanted the ball and at what times.

Worthington and Andrew Scott are focusing on getting Central grad Devon Mills, North Posey grad Jacob Sanford and many other underclassmen up to speed.

Comments

comments