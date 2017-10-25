October 25, 1862 Snowfall

Accumulated snowfall occurred Oklahoma to New England in late October 1862. Here, at least 2-5″ fell with temperatures steady around 30-31 on October 25, then a hard freeze of 20s on the morning of October 26 & 27. Interestingly, it was 68 in the Evansville metro on October 24, before crashing to 43 at 9 p.m. that evening with a strong north wind. It was reported that the snowfall melted very quickly on October 26 over the Tri-State.

70s returned by October 30 & 31!

Daguerrotype image is dated October 1862 in the Library of Congress, which could be this snowfall event.

A “snowstorm” was reported near Fayetteville, Arkansas & at Rochester, New York.

Great remark was made in newspapers, diaries regarding the unseasonable nature of the snowfall.

Tree damage was widespread due to heavy, wet snowfall on foliated trees. A newspaper in Evansville reported that there was a tremendous fall of leaves, however, on October 26.

