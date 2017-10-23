October 21, 1866 Severe Weather Outbreak

A severe weather outbreak struck the region in the late afternoon-evening of October 21, 1866. At least eight tornadoes occurred, with wind damage & also large hail. This outbreak occurred just 11 days after a deadly tornado tore through Franklin, Indiana (south of Indianapolis). On that same day, large to very large hail was reported in western & central North Carolina & central Tennessee. I have yet to find severe weather reports from October 10, 1866 for the Tri-State, but research continues. The October 21 outbreak certainly affected the Tri-State & may have spawned at least two damaging tornadoes.

The first tornado was, reportedly, a fast-moving one that slammed into the village of Larkinsburg, northwest Clay County, Illinois in the evening, demolishing every home but two. Dozens & dozens were injured, but remarkably only one person killed, though many livestock perished in the storm. This demolished Larkinsburg to such a degree that it never recovered, despite being the first settlement in that part of the county, on a track toward economic prosperity. Very little remains of the village today.

Moving southwest to northeast, this storm may have been the same one that produced a tornado in the heart of St. Louis just hours earlier with damage path extending to O’Fallon, Illinois. There, it moved northeast, 4:30 p.m. It reportedly “seemed to twist like a screw” & was embedded in a larger swath of significant, highly-damaging straight-line winds/downbursts. Several people were seriously injured with scores of buildings demolished & hundreds damaged in the heart of St. Louis. Lots of larger hail also fell. Next morning’s observation showed that the sky was completely clear & it was windy, crisp & cool.

At Evansville, a new four-story marble front building was blown down & a nearby building under construction was demolished. Homes were damaged & trees toppled in the city. This may have been a tornado in Evansville. Damage to the buildings suggest winds of 110 mph with 80-95 mph in areas downstream in a narrow corridor. Other damage in the city consisted of downed trees & damaged outbuildings. Tornado & wind damage was reported at Cairo, Illinois

Trees were toppled, fences destroyed & barns damaged/destroyed in Wayne, Knox, Daviess, Henderson counties, per newspapers from the time.

At Greencastle, Indiana, two large business blocks were demolished by likely tornado. At Indianapolis, the National Road Bridge over the White River was partially unroofed and several homes were heavily damaged or demolished. Witnesses reported “roofs and trees careening through the air” near Indianapolis. All crops & fences in the area were damaged or destroyed. Trees blocked the railroad from Crawfordsville to Greencastle, Indiana (Crawfordsville residents called it “the great storm”). Structural damage was reported around & in Lafayette, Indiana.

At Plymouth, Indiana (near Fort Wayne), damage was reported, while 5 people were killed & 12 injured by the downing of buildings by intense wind gust at Chicago. Wind damage was also reported at Milwaukee & Detroit.

Damage was reportedly widespread & “general” over the western half of Indiana & over Illinois. “Immense” wind damage was also reported around Louisville, Kentucky (one particular building heavily damaged) with “slight” wind damage at Cincinnati, Ohio.

Structural damage & tornadoes were also reported near Springfield & Bloomington, Illinois, as well as Lafayette, Indiana.

The worst of the damage seemed to have been concentrated in veins of persistent supercells, embedded supercells in a squall line &/or perhaps LEWPs.

The Evansville metro temperature on the afternoon of the outbreak read 77 at 2 p.m. & was 59 at 7 a.m. At daybreak, after the outbreak (the thermometer was 67, but dropped to 65 by 2 p.m. & dropped to the 50s by late in the day. After this, much colder weather arrived & low stratus/stratocumulus clouds pivoted in from the northwest over a good part of the outbreak area, according to observations. Two days after the event snow showers/flurries were reported at Chicago & over northern Indiana with strong, cold winds.

Interestingly, there were no severe weather reported south or southeast of Cairo, Illinois to the Louisville, Kentucky area.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments