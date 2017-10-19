October 19, 1869…..The Earliest Snowfall Since October 20, 1833

Up to 4″ of snow was reported in the Tri-State October 19-20, 1869, as unseasonably cold weather arrived. After a bit of a temperature rebound (still below normal), October 24-27 saw the coldest weather ever record so early in the season. Overnight lows were in the teens to 20s with highs 30s & 40s. Highs were only 39 in the Evansville metro October 19 & 20 with 2″ snowfall measured. This followed 66 on the 17th. It was reported that warm ground temperatures caused much of the heavy snowfall to melt a lot & compact into thick, heavy, slushy snow.

The Evansville Journal newspaper reported that the “oldest inhabitants” of Evansville explained that the October 19 “heavy snowfall” “beat all” for the earliness of it. This beat the October 20, 1833 2″ of snow along the Ohio River. More than 5″ of snowfall was reported in the St. Louis area October 26, 1843 & a gentleman by the name of Henry Baker made reference to an early snowfall on fully-foliated trees in Greene County, Indiana (Worthington) at the same time in 1843. However there is no reference to snowfall at Owensboro or Evansville, however.

Back to 1869, at St. Louis, rainfall in the night transitioned to “a heavy snowstorm in the forenoon”. The noon temperature was 34.

“Great damage” was done to trees & shrubbery, reportedly, at Detroit from the heavy wet snow & wind.

The snow was reported as “remarkable” at Jasper & that it was the “heaviest October snow we can remember of” (in the Jasper Weekly Courier).

In Floyd County, Indiana, a resident reported that it was the heaviest October snowfall there since 1830.

The “very remarkable for the season” snowfall at Plymouth, Indiana was still partially on the ground October 28. Press stated the nights had been “notably winterish”.

Snowfall totals:

12″ Detroit

10″ Fort Wayne, Indiana

10″ Plymouth, Indiana

9″ Southeast of Lafayette, Indiana (low temperature of 9 degrees after the snowfall)

4″ Vincennes, Indiana

4″ Jasper, Indiana

4″ Terre Haute, Indiana

3″ Louisville, Kentucky

3″ St. Louis

2″ New Harmony

2″ Evansville

2″ Chicago

Trace Cincinnati

4″ fell at Toronto, Ontario, Canada, but northwest of Toronto, at Walkerton, 24″ was reported. Several inches were reported over Illinois, Missouri & Kansas where press called it “A Violent Snowstorm”. 18″ was reported in the Alleghanies of central Pennsylvania.

On a side note, in the Evansville metro, this snow & cold was followed by 58 on the 28th after a low temperature of 18 on October 27.

Temperatures reached 69 on November 2.

Ice was reportedly strong enough for skating in Iowa October 27, though no snow had fallen.

Active research continues on this anomaly & it is likely that I will uncover additional snowfall totals & other information.

The 18 on October 27, 1869 was the coldest October temperature measured until 17 October 31, 1895.

Of all of the coldest October temperatures of 167 years of record, 5 of the 12 occurred in 1869 or 1895. The 22 on October 27, 1862 followed an unusual 5″ snowfall & the 23 October 29, 1925 followed up to 2″ in the area October 28 (0.5″ Evansville). Up to 7.5″ fell October 30 (4.5″ Evansville).

4.2″ of snow fell at Evansville October 30-31, 1993.

