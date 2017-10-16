October 16, 1911 Severe Weather Eccentricities

A significant severe weather outbreak occurred Illinois to Indiana to northern Kentucky on October 16, 1911.

At least 6 tornadoes hit central Indiana with a persistent cell in a likely line (cell along surface warm front as front stalled over area as low occluded to northwest) that produced a strong tornado at Hillsboro, Indiana (Fountain County), demolishing much of the town. Ben Davis, in eastern Hendricks County, was also directly hit by a tornado. Other points between these two towns reported tornado damage. Southern Marion to southern & southeastern Hancock County also received tornado damage. Although there were many injuries, amazingly, no deaths were reported. Extensive, heavy damage was reported very close to Veedersburg, Indiana & near Greenfield. The tornadoes were embedded in widespread damaging straight-line winds & large hail was reported just north of the tornado track in Marion County.

In the Tri-State, wind damage was reported from Clay, Richland, Knox & Dubois counties as trees & power lines were felled.

Of note is the sharp cut-off in the severe weather outbreak. Although large hail was reported in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, there were no other severe weather reports east of that area, despite the deepening system being quite strong & negatively-tilted. In typical fall or spring storm fashion, it also produced snow on it’s backside with blizzard conditions reported from Montana to western Minnesota & some snow as far south as Amarillo, Texas.

Reason behind the sharp cut-off in the severe is the tropical low on the Texas Coast & the widespread heavy rainfall noted with it from there to Arkansas & Missouri by the morning of October 16. This widespread rainfall & likely extensive cloud deck likely inhibited severe weather potential & organization. These system can interrupt severe weather if they move too far to the north with rain-cooled air & overcast skies. By October 17, there was an overall merger of heavy rainfall from the south & the main, strong storm system that produced all of the severe weather was racing into Canada. At Evansville, it is apparent that the southern rainfall from the tropical low & the rainfall from the severe weather were kept separate, as only o.o3″ was measured early on October 17.

Another note is the sharp cut-off in severe weather north of central Indiana. There may have been a lack of instability there due to clouds, some recycling of more stable air from surface high over Northeast &/or it may have remained north of warm front as storm occluded to the west.

It was also this system in the South that impeded any movement of the much colder air southward. Despite cold, cold air with some snow as far south as the Texas Panhandle, highs only cooled from 83 & 78 to 64 & 70 October 15-18 & the low temperature only bottomed out at 49.

Notice strong, fall, dynamic storm system over Iowa on the morning of October 16 & the 70F isotherm migrating northward, but the 40s in West Virginia that may have altered severe potential north of central Indiana. Also note all of the rainfall from the tropical low on the Texas Coast, limiting severe weather farther southward.

