October 13, 2014 Tri-State Severe Weather

On October 13, 2014, severe weather hit the Tri-State on the northern extension of a severe weather outbreak from Texas to Missouri to Illinois to Florida & Georgia.

A cool-season QLCS squall line of a couple embedded LEWPs & kidney bean shapes raked the area.

In the LEWPs (“S” shapes) & kidney bean appendages, funnel clouds & even one EF1 tornado occurred. Damaging winds also occurred.

CLOSER EXAMINATION OF THE QLCS SQUALL LINE:

NEW HARMONY EF1 TORNADO WRITE-UP FROM NCDC (PER NWS PADUCAH SURVEYING METEOROLOGISTS):

The damage path was through farmland with patches of woods. The damage path started at a farmhouse about two miles southeast of New Harmony, where a large tree was snapped and another large tree was uprooted. A tin roof was blown off a barn. The path was mostly through corn and soybean fields for the first couple miles. The strongest winds occurred near the end of the damage path, in a heavily wooded area about one-half mile southeast of the intersection of Highways 68 and 69. Numerous large trees were snapped in this area. Peak winds were estimated near 100 mph. The tornado path apparently ended on Highway 68 about 2.5 miles northeast of New Harmony, where a tree and some limbs were blown onto the road.

At 5000′ above the ground, south-southwest winds raced at 60 mph. This was coupled with dew points as high as the upper 60s & strong surface winds anyway as surface low deepened to the west of the Tri-State. However, it was not very unstable, as typical for a cool-season QLCS.

Low-level convergence with front was good, which helped initiate nicely-formed line.

The strong south-southwest flow at 5000′ & even to 12,000′ increased potential of these LEWPs, kidney beans & mesovortices in the line. This increased risk of short-lived, brief tornadoes & damaging wind gusts.



Upper level winds (25,000-50,000′) were very strong as +125 mph upper level jet streak pivoted over region. This strong upper trough strengthened the storm at surface & at these upper levels. This, in a nut-shell, strengthened those winds at all levels.

There was certainly more speed shear than directional shear……common for these QLCSs.

