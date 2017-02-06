OCTC Receives $2.85M Work Ready Skills Grant

A Kentucky college is receiving a grant that could prepare its students for the workforce. Owensboro Community and Technical College will receive $2.85 million to improve work readiness throughout the Greater Owensboro region. The projects include construction and renovation of the facilities and purchasing new equipment aimed at providing workforce training and education. This project will focus on Kentucky’s top five growth sectors of advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and information technology, healthcare, and construction trades.

The Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee awarded more than $65.5 million to 25 Kentucky projects, which range from $30,780 to $15.2 million.

The committee selected the following applications and amounts for funding:

Allen County Career & Technical Center – $328,700

Barren County Board of Education – $6,840,000

Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Danville – $2,736,000

Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Leestown – $3,040,000

Boone County Schools – $6,840,000

Bowling Green High School – $77,520

Brighton Center, Inc. – $227,213

Caldwell County Schools – $1,520,000

Corbin Independent Schools – $382,149

Green County Board of Education – $1,520,000

Hazard Community & Technical College – $2,888,000

Jefferson Community & Technical College – $15,200,000

Jessamine County Schools – $760,000

KCEOC Community Action Partnership – $1,824,000

KY Tech – Warren County Area Technology Center – $557,726

Lee County Area Technology Center – $30,780

Martin County Area Technology Center – $2,736,000

MMRC Regional Industrial Development Authority / Maysville CTC – $1,140,000

Nelson County Area Technology Center – $64,526

Owensboro Community & Technical College – $2,858,244

Paducah Public Schools – $3,800,000

Shelby County Schools – $3,233,049

Somerset Community College – $3,800,000

Southcentral Community & Technical College – $179,000

West Kentucky Community & Technical College – $3,040,000

This grant is a partnership that includes OCTC, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation (GO-EDC), the Hancock County Industrial Foundation, Hancock County Schools, Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools, the Owensboro Innovation Academy, and the GO FAME Chapter.

For more information about this initiative, visit Kentucky Work Ready.

