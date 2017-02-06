OCTC Receives $2.85M Work Ready Skills Grant
A Kentucky college is receiving a grant that could prepare its students for the workforce. Owensboro Community and Technical College will receive $2.85 million to improve work readiness throughout the Greater Owensboro region. The projects include construction and renovation of the facilities and purchasing new equipment aimed at providing workforce training and education. This project will focus on Kentucky’s top five growth sectors of advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and information technology, healthcare, and construction trades.
The Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee awarded more than $65.5 million to 25 Kentucky projects, which range from $30,780 to $15.2 million.
The committee selected the following applications and amounts for funding:
Allen County Career & Technical Center – $328,700
Barren County Board of Education – $6,840,000
Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Danville – $2,736,000
Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Leestown – $3,040,000
Boone County Schools – $6,840,000
Bowling Green High School – $77,520
Brighton Center, Inc. – $227,213
Caldwell County Schools – $1,520,000
Corbin Independent Schools – $382,149
Green County Board of Education – $1,520,000
Hazard Community & Technical College – $2,888,000
Jefferson Community & Technical College – $15,200,000
Jessamine County Schools – $760,000
KCEOC Community Action Partnership – $1,824,000
KY Tech – Warren County Area Technology Center – $557,726
Lee County Area Technology Center – $30,780
Martin County Area Technology Center – $2,736,000
MMRC Regional Industrial Development Authority / Maysville CTC – $1,140,000
Nelson County Area Technology Center – $64,526
Owensboro Community & Technical College – $2,858,244
Paducah Public Schools – $3,800,000
Shelby County Schools – $3,233,049
Somerset Community College – $3,800,000
Southcentral Community & Technical College – $179,000
West Kentucky Community & Technical College – $3,040,000
This grant is a partnership that includes OCTC, the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation (GO-EDC), the Hancock County Industrial Foundation, Hancock County Schools, Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools, the Owensboro Innovation Academy, and the GO FAME Chapter.
For more information about this initiative, visit Kentucky Work Ready.