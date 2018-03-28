Home Kentucky OCTC Awarded Thousands To Fund Project-Based Certificate Program March 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Community and Technical College is awarded thousands in funding for a project-based, multi-craft certificate program. OCTC received a $400,000 KCTCS Award for its new Tech X initiative, which is a multi-craft program that will offer hands-on training.

The program is designed to encourage participants to develop technical and analytical thinking skills related to work flow and production output.

This initiative will offer hands-on construction, fabrication, fitting, welding, and manufacturing training in a real-world, industrial environment.

Participating students earn a Gas Welder Certificate, Arc Cutter Certificate, Production Line Welder Certificate and a Forklift Operators Certificate upon completion of the coursework.

Students can choose between day and evening classes. Day classes will be held three days a week for eight hours over a seven-month period. Evening classes will be held four days a week for four hours a night over a nine-month period.

For more information about this program contact David Ashley by email at david.ashley@kctcs.edu.

