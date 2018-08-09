44News | Evansville, IN

OCTC Announces New Logo, Updated Website For Students

OCTC Announces New Logo, Updated Website For Students

August 9th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

Owensboro Community and Technical College unveil a new logo and an updated, more student-focused website.

The new sites include revamped logos that reflect the 20 year anniversary of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s “authenticity identity” project. The new logo is an updated version of the original college and system pictures.

It features a sunrise inside the state of Kentucky, and the sun has 16 rays representing the 16 colleges that make up the KCTCS system.

New mobile friendly sites were rolled out as well.

To experience the new OCTC website, click here.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.