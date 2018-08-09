Home Kentucky OCTC Announces New Logo, Updated Website For Students August 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Community and Technical College unveil a new logo and an updated, more student-focused website.

The new sites include revamped logos that reflect the 20 year anniversary of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s “authenticity identity” project. The new logo is an updated version of the original college and system pictures.

It features a sunrise inside the state of Kentucky, and the sun has 16 rays representing the 16 colleges that make up the KCTCS system.

New mobile friendly sites were rolled out as well.

To experience the new OCTC website, click here.

