Home Kentucky Owensboro OCP Invites Public to 2017 DARE Golf Scramble June 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Owensboro Pinterest

The Owensboro Crime Prevention Unit is getting ready for the DARE Golf Scramble, and they’re inviting the community to join in.

The scramble happens on Friday, September 1st at the Ben Hawes Golf Course.

The event raises money for a number of programs in the community that aim to benefit young people while reducing crime.

The deadline to register is August 25th.

Comments

comments