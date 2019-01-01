Occupied Vehicle Hit by Gunshot

Owensboro, Kentucky Police are investigating a gunshot complaint after a vehicle was hit with two people inside.

Police say they got a call Monday night after 9:30 about a gunshot in the 700 block of Elm Street.

When authorities arrived, they located the vehicle that was hit, and they say the two people inside were all right.

Even though nobody was hurt, police are working to learn more information about what happened.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Owensboro Police or Crime Stoppers.

Comments

comments