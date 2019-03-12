Occupational Tax Revenue Collected in Henderson County Shifts Direction to Prevent Raising Taxes

Occupational tax revenue in Henderson County will no longer be shared with the city of Henderson; it will all go back to the county.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says “pulling this over in house is going to save us money and anytime we save money that makes it less necessary to raise taxes.”

Since 2015, the tax has been shared with the city of Henderson for their assistance. Last year, the tax grossed $3,000,000 with $90,000 intentionally going to the city of Henderson.

The tax is for those who work inside the city limits, those who come into the county working inside the city limits, and businesses who do work outside the city. Businesses pay 1% of their net profit, and employees have 1% withheld from their paycheck.

“Any little bit that we can save by doing something ourselves instead of contracting out we want to do instead of increasing the taxes on local residents to help pay for those things” says Schnieder.

The money will help fund equipment, salaries, health care and pension costs.

They hope to implement the new plan in the next fiscal year which will begin July 1, 2019.

