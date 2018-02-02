Home Indiana Evansville Obstacles and Opportunities Discussed at Transgender Awareness Event February 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Museum hosts a series of lectures and Friday night’s topic was the obstacles transgendered people face. Those speaking at Friday night’s event say they were to raise awareness of not just transgender obstacles but also opportunities were in the Evansville area.

Dr. Amie McKibban a USI professor and Alexander Kessler hit on topics like housing and employment and how one opportunity or lack there are interconnected. Friday night’s talk was a safe space for the audience to voice their stories or questions. Those talking at the event say it’s all about education.

Kessler says, “There’s some local organizations like Gender Warriors Tri-State Alliance that people can get involved with but I mean there’s definitely a need for more awareness in the community.”

This was just one of a series of lectures hosted by the Evansville Museum the next lecture will be on what it’s like to be Indian in Evansville.

Comments

comments