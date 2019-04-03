Obesity Rate Continues to Rise in Indiana

Obesity is affecting Hoosiers’ health and lifestyle at a growing rate and Indiana is paying the price for it. It’s costing the state nearly $8.5 billion a year from low productivity, health care costs, and even premature death.

One in three Hoosiers are obese according to research at Indiana University. Because of this, some Hoosiers are at a greater risk for serious health problems. A lack of access to healthy food or food deserts could be contributing to the high rate of obesity.

Lacey Wilson says, “And if you need to lose weight then you need to bump that 30 minutes up to 60 minutes a day, and again it doesn’t require a gym, it just requires moving your body.”

Experts also say following a product’s serving size is a perfect way to maintain calories and your budget.

