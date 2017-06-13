Oasis Pools Burglary Suspect Turns Himself In

A Henderson burglary suspect who turned himself in will appear in court later this week. 21-year-old Kealyn Haire is accused of breaking into Oasis Backyard Pools on South Green Street in Henderson on May 22nd. Haire turned himself in on Monday night around 8:30.

Police say Haire told them he ran after stealing items from the business and started hiding after video surveillance surfaced on Facebook. He told them he turned himself in because he became scared and wanted to get it over with. Authorities say he admitted to everything.

Kealyn Haire is being held in the Henderson County Jail on third degree burglary charges. He’s set to appear in court on Thursday, June 15th at 10 a.m.

