Oaktown Man Facing DUI Causing Death Charges After Driving Into Wabash River

An Oaktown man is facing two counts of Driving While Intoxicated Causing Death charges after his four-wheeler drove off an embankment into water, killing two women. These charges stem from an incident that happened on February 4th near Oaktown. Kyle Mason, 34, was issued a summons to appear in court for his initial hearing on May 21st at 10 a.m.

On February 4th around 1 a.m., Mason was four-wheeling in a field near his home when he drove off an embankment and into the Wabash River. Mason and his front seat passenger, Cody Meeks, 33, were able to get out of the vehicle and swim to the embankment to get help.

Mason’s wife, Breezie, 33, and Meeks’ wife, Meaghan, 32, were unable to get out from the backseat and drowned.

During the investigation, authorities say Mason’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit when he drove off the embankment into the Wabash River.

