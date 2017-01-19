Home Indiana Oakland City’s Mike Sandifar is hospitalized for heart condition January 19th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Oakland City head men’s basketball coach Dr. Mike Sandifar is in stable condition at the hospital recovering from a heart condition, OCU told 44Sports Thursday afternoon.

This comes one week after Sandifar earned his 500th career win with the school Jan. 12, hosting Central Christian College. OCU’s Office of the Vice President released this statement to 44News:

We have measures in place to continue the (basketball) season. And we will move on just as Mike wanted us to do. That’s to give student-athletes opportunities to be successful.

In his 30 years with Oakland City Athletics, Sandifar has served as the first men’s basketball coach and athletic director. He also served as the assistant to the president from 1999-2003. From 1987-1999, he directed the men’s basketball program to 12 straight post-season tournaments, three at the NAIA level, followed by nine at the NCCAA Division I level. His teams made seven straight NCCAA Final Eight appearances from 1992-1999. In 1999, OCU won the NCCAA Division I National Championship.

Oakland City men’s basketball (12-3) is scheduled to host Queen City Christian College Jan. 21.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments