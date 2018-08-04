Home Indiana Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival Wraps Up Last Day August 4th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

Gibson County is wrapping up a festival of their own.

The Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival brought out attendees of all ages. Hundreds of people flocked to Wirth Park to enjoy carnival activities and home cooked food especially corn.

“We are selling the corn that we have inside with the meals because people love the corn so well they want to make some for themselves. So every year we sell corn outside for them to take home to cook themselves,” says Carol Bajzath, sweet corn vendor.

The Oakland City Lions Club hosts the three day festival. Supplied from area farmers, corn is sold to attendees.

Vendors say they make sure they have enough for everyone.

“Quite a few dozen is what we sell. Well it’s a bakers dozen because we put an extra one in just in case and what we use to cook, it can come out to a thousand pounds or more,” says Bajzath.

Some new attractions to the festival this year include carnival rides and laser tag.

Festival organizers say attendance this year has been higher than usual and they are always looking for new attractions to add.

“This year our newest is the laser tag games we have them down in the pull barn out here. It seems to be going pretty good for something that is new. And like I said we’ve had a carnival this year which is new to us because its been a couple, three years since we’ve had a carnival. We’ve had a good year this has been a really good year for us,” says Sue Leffler, Sweet Corn Festival chair person.

But even though the festival has been around for a while, those of all ages look forward to the fun every year.

“Our community is really small, so there’s just so many friends and family that come out to support everything. This year is their first year having rides in like two years maybe, and I’ve noticed a lot of people are really enjoying it,” says Abby Gates, Teen Miss Sweet Corn Queen.

Saturday is the official last day of the Sweet Corn Festival. Organizers say that they hope the traditions will be passed on to the future generations.

