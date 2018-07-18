Home Indiana Oakland City Police Department Joins Lip Sync Challenge July 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Another Tri-State Police Department joins in on the nation’s latest online craze. Oakland City Police Chief Tim Gaines takes his lip-syncing skills through town while dancing along to “You May Be Right” by Billy Joel.

Gaines posted the video to his facebook and it now has nearly 100,000 views and 3,000 shares.

Oakland City Police join dozens of other departments and sheriff’s offices around the country taking part in the lip-sync challenge.

To view the full video, click here.

